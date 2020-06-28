Left Menu
Comedy films will help people come out of COVID-19 tragedy, says Sajid Samji

Writer-director Sajid Samji, best known for penning comedies like "Golmaal" series, said in the post-coronavirus era, comedy films will play an instrumental role in helping people overcome the gloom of the global health crisis. When everything becomes normal people might want to forget tragedy and want happiness, which comes through laughter and comedy films," he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:34 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (sajid_samji)

Writer-director Sajid Samji, best known for penning comedies like "Golmaal" series, said in the post-coronavirus era, comedy films will play an instrumental role in helping people overcome the gloom of the global health crisis. Sajid, along with his brother Farhad, worked as writer on films including "Double Dhamaal" , "All The Best: Fun Begins" , "Housefull 2", "Ready" , "Singham" , "Chashme Baddoor" remake and "Chennai Express" . The duo wrote and co-directed "It's Entertainment" (2014) and "Housefull 3" (2016), both starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Now, Sajid has three films lined up as a director - one each with Sony Pictures International Productions in India, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Zee Studios. "Comedy is my forte and all three films will have a dose of laughter," Sajid told PTI in an interview. Calling COVID-19 the "biggest tragedy" in recent times, the filmmaker believes people would want entertainment in their life when everything goes back to normal. "According to me, everyone wants to forget or erase the year 2020. It has been an unfortunate year so far. No one had ever imagined something like coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown will happen. "It has affected all classes of people. When everything becomes normal people might want to forget tragedy and want happiness, which comes through laughter and comedy films," he said. Sajid's first solo film as director will see him join hands with Sony for a fun caper.

"The script is locked. We have the actors on board but they are yet to sign on the dotted line. Right now, Bollywood is in trouble due to COVID-19. We are waiting for things to normalise and then begin shoot in a safe environment," he said. Sajid is also gearing up to helm the follow-up to David Dhawan's "Chashme Baddoor" , which was a remake of the 1981 Sai Paranjpye film of the same name. The 2013 comedy marked Taapsee Pannu's debut in Bollywood and also featured Rishi Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Siddharth and Divyenndu Sharma.

"This film is with Viacom18. The script has been locked. We are in the process of approaching actors. In terms of story, it will be different but yet in the same zone," he said. The project with Zee Studios is "a romantic-comedy", he added..

