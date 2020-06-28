Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Deol embraces unique dancing style, shares clip from 1981 film 'Aas Paas'

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday got nostalgic and shared a short clip from his 1981 romantic drama 'Aas Paas' embracing his unique dancing style on the song 'Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:29 IST
Dharmendra Deol embraces unique dancing style, shares clip from 1981 film 'Aas Paas'
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday got nostalgic and shared a short clip from his 1981 romantic drama 'Aas Paas' embracing his unique dancing style on the song 'Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi.' The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star put out a video on Twitter wherein he is seen shaking a leg with co-star Hema Malini.

In the video, the two actors are seen singing the lyrics of the song, as they shake a leg in between lush green forest near the seashore. The veteran star, in the caption to the post thanked a fan for appreciation and noted, "Huma, Yes That is Dharam dance, full of fun but within the rhythm and theme of the song. Love you for appreciation." Lately, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Deol recalled the fond memories associated with his hit flick 'Pratiggya', and shared a brief video clip of the ever-hit song from the film as the movie clocked 45 years on the horizon of Indian cinema. Released in the year 1975, the movie directed by Dulal Guha has always been a remarkable one under Deol's acting career list.The 84-year-old star marked the day by sharing a brief clip of the ever-hit song 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana,' featuring him along with timeless beauty Hema Malini.

"Good morning...Friends, kuchh yaaden jo bhulaye nehin banteen ......," he tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal govt gearing up to market immunity boosting 'sandesh'

Sweet-loving Bengalis have something to cheer about in COVID-19 time as the West Bengal government decided to come out with a sandesh which will contain honey from Sundarbans and increase immunity, an official said on Sunday. Cotton cheese ...

Pune COVID-19 cases rise by 834 in one day to 20,857

Pune district in Maharashtra has seen the highest single-day spike of 834 cases in the last 24 hours, which has taken the tally to 20,857, an official said on Sunday. With 27 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has...

Britain's most senior civil servant stands down

Britains most senior civil servant, Mark Sedwill, told Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday he would stand down as cabinet secretary and national security adviser. In an exchange of letters with Johnson, Sedwill said Two years ago, when m...

Soccer-Rio protest highlights football's troubled return in Brazil

The Rio de Janeiro state championship restarted once again on Sunday as Botafogo -- one of the clubs opposed to what they see as a premature resumption of top-level football -- took the field with a banner protesting the decision. The move ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020