Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan to come with a 'big' announcement through Disney+ Hotstar today

Hinting towards something big coming up in the entertainment sector, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan on Monday urged moviegoers to tune in to video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:43 IST
Actors Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hinting towards something big coming up in the entertainment sector, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan on Monday urged moviegoers to tune in to video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The actors took to Twitter to share a video of themselves where they are seen urging people to join the big announcement on the service in their own way.

"Good News to mai aap logo ko de chuka hu, is baar mai aapke liye laya hu big news. Entertainment bilkul naye style mei. Ajay (Devgn), Varun (Dhawan), Abhishek (Bachchan), Alia (Bhatt), and I are going live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in a few hours. Join us at 4.30 pm and get the details," said 'Good Newwz' actor Akshay Kumar in the video. The big announcement will be made by actors Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Akshay Kumar.

"Excited to be a part of something that's gonna change you and your weekly dose of Bollywood. Join Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and me as we reveal the big announcement at 4.30 pm today," Abhishek Bachchan said. Actor Ajay Devgn on the other hand dropped a bigger hint that the announcement might be related to the release of some of the big Bollywood movies.

"Missing Friday releases ka hoga 'The End.' I can't wait to share this big news with you guys. Join Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and I on Disney+ Hotstar's handle at 4.30 pm aur sab jaan jaogey," said Ajay Devgn. The big announcement will be made today through the Twitter handle of video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

