Gurinder Chadha, Applause Entertainment to develop international series on Indian guru

Production studio Applause Entertainment on Monday announced its partnership with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's Bend It Films & TV and Sunder Aaron's Locomotive Global, to develop an original multi-season drama series

Titled "Seeker", the show will chronicle the life of an Indian Guru and will feature an International Indian cast and will be shot at various locations within and outside the country. A diverse writers' room has been set up for the series which traces the journey of a man who witnesses incredible rise — after starting out with noble intentions — and soon evolves into a grey mystic. Chadha, who has helmed acclaimed films like "Bend it Like Beckham" , "Bride and Prejudice" and "Blinded By The Night" , said she is looking forward to the "creative collaboration"

"As an international director and producer, I have been inspired to witness the strong appetite that both Indian and global audiences have for original, ambitious, border-crossing drama series," Chadha, chairperson of Bend It Films & TV, said in a statement. Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said he is excited to partner with Chadha and Aaron to tell this story. "This is an incredible time to tell this particular story, about the faith of the human race in a higher power, and in the telling, to cater to a universal, global sensibility," Nair said. Aaron, co-founder and principal, Locomotive Global Inc said his team is thrilled to come on board for the "compelling and unique" project. "Together, we are already working to bring together a brilliant team of writers & creators who will help us develop high quality scripts and present this fascinating story to a global audience," he said. Applause Entertainment has backed official adaptations of popular international shows like "Criminal Justice" , "Hostages" and "The Office" . It has recently also created actor Swara Bhasker-starrer "Rasbhari".