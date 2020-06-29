Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' to be released on OTT
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday announced that his upcoming film 'The Big Bull' will be released on the OTT platform.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:07 IST
Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday announced that his upcoming film 'The Big Bull' will be released on the OTT platform. The 'Guru' star put out the movie's first look poster on Instagram and announced that the movie will be released on 'Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Multiplex.'
In the poster, Abhishek bore an uncanny resemblance to a businessman as he is seen engrossed in deep thinking. The poster read, "The man who sold dreams to India". Along with the post, the 'Dhoom' star wrote, "#TheBigBull - an exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. So thrilled to get this home delivered to you where you will get to watch the First Day First Show with #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex only on @disneyplushotstarvip."
Earlier in the day, during a virtual interaction on Hotstar VIP, Bachchan said that he is working with Devgn for the second time after 'Bol Bachchan,' and also launched the poster of 'The Big Bull'. Sharing the plot of the film, he said that the story was based in the late 80s and early 90s in Mumbai. Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the movie also features Ileana D'cruz in a pivotal role. (ANI)
ALSO READ
128 participants from India in S Africa's virtual Comrades Marathon
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more
128 participants from India in S Africa's virtual Comrades Marathon
COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases; death toll reaches 9,195
DG BSF reviews security along India-Pak border in Gujarat