Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 23:00 IST
Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well

Russian President ​Vladimir Putin said on ​Thursday that Western ‌companies could ​get their Russian assets back if "a favourable scenario" came to ‌pass. The Kremlin chief was referring to the Russian state's decision to place a slew of European companies ‌under what Moscow has called temporary external administration.

Speaking ‌at the Valdai Forum of international experts, Putin said that Russia was merely responding in kind to the ⁠West's seizure ​of Russian ⁠assets. "We have not nationalised anything from anyone. Yes, we ⁠are placing certain enterprises under external administration. But in some ​European countries, they have simply, in a blatant breach ⁠of every conceivable and inconceivable rule, seized huge enterprises from ⁠us – ​for example, in the Federal Republic of Germany," said Putin.

Asked if European companies could ⁠have their assets returned if a favourable scenario unfolded, Putin ⁠said: "Yes, ⁠they would get them back"

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