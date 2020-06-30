Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans on completing 20 years in Bollywood

As Abhishek Bachchan clocked 20 years in the industry on Tuesday, the actor dedicated a lovely message to his fans thanking for their never-ending support. Bachchan marked the day by taking a trip down the memory lane, to where it all started, his first film 'Refugee.'

He shared a poster of the 2000 released romantic war drama on Twitter and wrote: #20yearsofRefugee, 20 years ago my 1st film released." Directed by Jyoti Prakash Dutta, Bachchan's performance in the movie garnered him a nomination for the Best Male Debut at the Filmfare awards.

With more than 60 movies to his credit, the 'Guru' actor thanked fans for the overwhelming love, and support throughout his journey in the industry. "Thank you all for the love, the acceptance, and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward! Off to work, I go! " he tweeted.

Earlier this month, the actor had started a #RoadTo20 series on Instagram to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. He recalled his movies from every year and reminisced the fond memories attached to it. 'Dhoom,' 'Bunty Aur Babli,' 'Guru,' 'Paa,' 'Dostana' are some of his widely appreciated movies.

In addition to three Filmfare Awards, the actor has won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for producing the comedy-drama 'Paa.' Meanwhile, the two interesting projects that are lined up for Bachchan in the coming days is his upcoming movie 'The Big Bull' and his debut web series 'Breathe Into The Shadows.' (ANI)