Kareena Kapoor shares her 'first shot' as she completes 20 years in industry

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who completed 20 years in the industry on Tuesday shared her 'first shot' taken for the movie 'Refugee' and thanked her fans for the overwhelming support.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:03 IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her first shot from the movie 'Refugee' (image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who completed 20 years in the industry on Tuesday shared her 'first shot' taken for the movie 'Refugee' and thanked her fans for the overwhelming support. With more than 55 films and an impressive array of roles under her belt, Khan credited fans for their "love, support, and strength" throughout her journey.

The 'Jab We Met' actor took to Instagram and recalled her 'first shot' from the 2000 released movie -- a close-up shot that was taken at 4 am. "I woke up this morning at 4, looked in the mirror, and said to myself that this was the best decision I could have ever taken," the diva captioned the post.

Marking her "20 years of hard work, dedication, and self-confidence," she continued her note of thanks to fans. The 'Heroine' actor, further thanked the director of 'Refugee' - J.P.Dutta for giving her the movie, and also Abhishek Bachchan, for being the "sweetest co-star."

Given that, Abhishek Bachchan, too, is celebrating the 20 years of his journey in the Bollywood today. Kareena Kapoor Khan is fondly referred to as "Bollywood's Bebo" by her admirers.

After making her debut mark in the romantic drama film, Khan proved her mettle in acting, even in her initial movies like historical drama 'Ashoka,' and the family entertainer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' in 2001. However, after many hits and misses, she gave several memorable performances in movies like 'Chameli,' 'Dev,' 'Omkara,' and many more.

Romantic comedy 'Jab We Met,' to thriller movies like 'Kurbaan,' 'Talaash,' 'Udta Punjab,' Khan has delivered a variety of roles. Daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, the actor is a recipient of several awards including six Filmfare Awards. She shares a close bonding with her sister and evergreen actor Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and has a son - Taimur Ali Khan (ANI)

