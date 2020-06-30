Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is how Kartik Aaryan geared up for PM Modi's address to nation

Actor Kartik Aryan, who knows how to bring a smile on his fans' face, on Tuesday, geared up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation following an age-old practice of eating sugar and yogurt. Indians consider consuming 'dahi-cheeni' auspicious before doing something important.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:44 IST
This is how Kartik Aaryan geared up for PM Modi's address to nation
Actor Kartik Aaryan prepping up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kartik Aryan, who knows how to bring a smile on his fans' face, on Tuesday, geared up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation following an age-old practice of eating sugar and yogurt. Indians consider consuming 'dahi-cheeni' auspicious before doing something important. Before Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation at 4 pm, he uploaded a picture on Instagram where his mother can be seen feeding him sugar and yogurt with a spoon while his father is seen standing beside him. The actor's caption also hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch Prime Minister's speech.

"Gearing up for Modi ji's Address to the Nation," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor wrote in the caption. The picture received an overwhelming response from his fans and several of them flooded the post with comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that his government will extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the end of November under which foodgrains are being provided to the poor and needy. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"It’s depressing": Britain locks down Leicester again after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnsons attempts to nudge the country back to normality.The United Kingdom ha...

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the US. Travelers from ...

Parents from different States moves SC seeking moratorium on school fees for lockdown period

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of children from different States seeking declaration of moratorium or deferment of payment of school fees during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The plea also seeks direction to Cent...

Rajasthan govt issues order for unlock 2 implementation from July 1 to 31

Rajasthan government has issued an order regarding the implementation of unlock 2 for the period of July 1 to 31. The order read, The lockdown in Containment Zones and prohibition of certain activities in the areas outside the Containment Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020