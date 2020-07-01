Jennifer Aniston urges people to 'wear a damn mask' to stop COVID-19 spread

Left Menu
As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates the usage of mask to avoid the spread of deadly virus, actor Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday also urged people to adhere to the directive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:12 IST
Actor Jennifer Aniston urges people to wear mask (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 pandemic necessitates the usage of mask to avoid the spread of deadly virus, actor Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday also urged people to adhere to the directive. With a hashtag saying "wear a damn mask," Aniston encouraged people to wear a mask if they "care about human life."

The 'Friends' star shared a post on Instagram detailing the importance of wearing a mask in these trying times. "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough," the 'We're the Millers' actor wrote in captions.

The 51-year-old star noted that she believes in the "basic goodness" of people, hence, have a hope that people will take action and follow the precautionary measure of wearing a mask. "I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their "rights being taken away" by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate," she further wrote. (ANI)

