'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to return for season 11

Comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm", fronted by veteran actor Larry David, has been renewed for 11th season, HBO has announced.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:18 IST
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to return for season 11

Comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" , fronted by veteran actor Larry David, has been renewed for 11th season, HBO has announced. The renewal comes about three months after chapter 10 finished its run.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the date of season premiere has yet to be determined as most TV production remains uncertain in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve," David, who is also the creator of the show, said. HBO programming executive vice-president Amy Gravitt said the team is looking forward to the new installment.

"This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way. Larry is already busy writing, and we can't wait to see what he has in store," Gravitt said. David will once again be seen playing a fictionalised version of himself as he stumbles from one faux-pas to the next. The series is famously shot without a script, as cast members are given only outlines of scenes and often improvise lines.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" , which debuted in late 2000, is the network's longest-running scripted series in terms of both seasons and episodes. The show also stars Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove.

It is executive produced by David, Garlin, Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone..

