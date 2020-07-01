Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' trailer teases dark mystery

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared the official trailer of his debut web series 'Breathe

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:54 IST
Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' trailer teases dark mystery
Still from the official trailer of 'Breathe Into The Shadows' featuring actor Abhishek Bachchan (Image ssource: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared the official trailer of his debut web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows,' and from the look, it seems to be some dark mystery. The 'Guru' actor shared the news of the trailer launch on Twitter.

The trailer is an ordeal of parents, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithiya Menen, who are connecting bits and pieces of a thread to find their daughter, Siya Sabharwal, who has gone missing for three months. Given two minutes to the video, the trailer introduces a rather mysterious guy, in a mask, who is shown controlling Abhishek's mind, urging him to kill people if he wants to see his daughter alive.

"I'm a psychiatrist, and who better than a psychiatrist can understand the mind games," says Bachchan's character, who later is seen taking the road of investigation all by himself. The trailer also reveals actor Amit Sadh's character - a cop who is heading the missing case, as pretty suspicious.

The three-minute and one-second-long video is teased with some action and gripping mystery. The show is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

The series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and with Mayank Sharma as the director, who has also written it along with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Government commits to lift 100mln people out of poverty, says Buhari

Nigerias President, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years, according to a news report by Okay.NgBuhari said this on Tuesday in a video message ...

India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China. Gadakri also said the government will ensure ...

Indonesian province declares state of emergency over forest fires

Indonesias third-largest province declared a state of emergency from Wednesday after identifying more than 700 fires, as the Southeast Asian nation braces for its annual fire season. The declaration comes as Indonesia scales back protection...

China orders some American media outlets to give details on staff, after US move

China has asked four U.S. media organisations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for U.S. measures against Chinese media outlets.The Associated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020