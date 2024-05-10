BJP Accuses TMC of Promoting 'Mullah Madrassa Mafia' in West Bengal
TMC's 'Maa Mati Manush' slogan has turned into 'mullah madrassa mafia': Amit Shah at poll rally in West Bengal's Birbhum.
