JMM-led alliance indulging in deep-rooted corruption, exploiting people: Rajnath Singh in Jharkhand

Alleging that the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand is ''involved in neck-deep corruption'' and exploiting people, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the ruling coalition will be punished for atrocities on the residents of the state. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly to make India a prosperous country and done ''miraculous work to bring 25 crore people out of poverty'', while ''earlier PMs like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi made hollow promises to alleviate poverty''.

''Corrupt JMM-led alliance is sucking the blood of innocent people. It is betraying them. The BJP believes in the politics of 'Insaf and Insaniyat' (justice and humanity). The JMM-led coalition will be punished for atrocities on people,'' Singh said while addressing a rally in Dumka.

During the Manmohan Singh regime at the Centre, India remained at the 11th position globally in economic prosperity, while the country secured the fifth place under the BJP-led rule, he said.

''After the US and China, India would be the third prosperous country in times to come,'' the union minister said.

Later, addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Godda in favour of BJP candidate Nishikant Dubey, Singh claimed that India will become the third largest economy after the US and China by 2027.

Urging electors in Dumka to vote in favour of BJP candidate Sita Soren, Singh said that no one would be allowed to snatch reservations from people.

While addressing the Godda rally, he said, ''rumours are being spread'' that if the BJP-led NDA is voted to power, it will abolish reservation. ''I can assure you that no change will be made in the reservation system and no one will be allowed to change it,'' Singh said.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has put ''Jharkhand's esteem at stake'', he said, while appealing to people to ''take revenge by giving votes to 'lotus', the symbol of the BJP.

He took a jibe at Soren saying it is unprecedented in India's history that a sitting CM ''went missing''.

Soren's whereabouts were not known after ED questioned him at his Delhi residence on January 29 in a money laundering case related to alleged land scam and he finally surfaced on January 31 at his Ranchi residence.

The union minister also said, ''The BJP won't allow anyone to snatch your reservation. The party is committed to nation-building...Any minister in the present BJP regime, if found involved in corruption, will be sent to jail.'' He also hit out at the INDIA bloc stating that it accused the Centre of misusing agencies and unleashing the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation against leaders of the opposition-ruled states but ''who has prevented them to move courts and seek justice.'' He claimed that the ''INDIA bloc tried to find out charges of corruption against BJP leaders but failed as no leader from the saffron party indulges in corruption''.

During his address in Dumka, the defence minister made a faux pas by calling Sita Soren as Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former CM Hemant Soren, as the party candidate from Dumka.

Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, was a JMM MLA from Jama and joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls and is fighting against Nalin Soren of JMM.

Sitting Dumka MP Sunil Soren was also present on the occasion. Singh urged the people to make BJP's Godda nominee Dubey win with record votes this time. Dubey is contesting against Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav.

Dumka and Godda will go to the polls on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)