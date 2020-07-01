Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Evil Dead 2' star Danny Hicks dead at 68

Actor Danny Hicks, best known for playing Jake in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead 2", has died after a battle with cancer. Hicks also starred in Raimi's other films, including "Spider-Man 2", "Darkman", and Scott Spiegel's "Intruder". The news of the actor's death comes less than a month after he revealed his stage 4 cancer diagnosis on social media.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:17 IST
'Evil Dead 2' star Danny Hicks dead at 68

Actor Danny Hicks, best known for playing Jake in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead 2", has died after a battle with cancer. He was 68. Full Empire Promotions, which represented Hicks for convention appearances, announced his passing on Tuesday.

"Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend," read the statement on Facebook. Hicks also starred in Raimi's other films, including "Spider-Man 2", "Darkman" , and Scott Spiegel's "Intruder".

The news of the actor's death comes less than a month after he revealed his stage 4 cancer diagnosis on social media. "To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live.

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets," Hicks wrote. His condition had deteriorated in the last month and friends posted updates at a dedicated Full Empire Promotions page.

A GoFundMe page, which was set up to pay for his medical bills, achieved more than double of its set target. Hicks reportedly had a fall shortly after. He was admitted to the ER and was later released.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM greets Vice Prez on birthday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long life. Rao conveyed his greetings to the Vice President over phone and sent him a bouquet of flowers, ...

Death of patient with ILI symptoms: Notice to 18 pvt hospitals in Bengaluru for 'denying' admission

Eighteen private hospitals here have been slapped with a show-cause notice after a 52-year old patient with influenza-like illness symptoms died here on being allegedly denied admission by them citing non- availability of beds. Health Minis...

Vodafone Idea shares decline over 4 pc after FY20 earnings

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday plunged over 4 per cent after the company reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss for the fiscal ended March 2020. The stock dipped 4.33 per cent to close at Rs 10.16 on the BSE. During the day...

German 10-year yields hit one-week high; Portugal sale receives record demand

Germanys 10-year yield rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, with data releases supporting optimism as economies emerge from lockdown, while Portugal received record demand for a 15-year bond sale. Markets have been balancing risk aversion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020