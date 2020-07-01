Left Menu
Sonakshi Sinha, Hema Malini, Lata Mangeshkar extend Doctor's Day wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to thank the selfless service of doctors, as the country is observing National Doctor's Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:00 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to thank the selfless service of doctors, as the country is observing National Doctor's Day. Actor Sonakshi Sinha extended her gratitude to the doctors through a video of herself where she is seen delivering a monologue dedicated to doctors.

"We stay at home to keep the virus at bay. Be a corona warrior, stay home stay safe they say. But take out a minute for those who take the Covid head-on, treat those infected sometimes without safety kits," she said. "Sometimes knowing they might not be able to receive the same kind of care that they give. Doctors power through and soldier on. They battle as many of their own are gone. They are our TRUE heroes. The reason why gift of life we own," Sinha added.

She ended the monologue by thanking doctors and urging everyone to do the same wholeheartedly. "So, today on doctor's day let's wholeheartedly thank our true warriors, for they are the reason why there's always hope and we can cast away our fears. Happy Doctor's Day," she said.

Veteran actor Hema Malini, on the other hand, took to Twitter to extend Doctor's Day wishes to all. "Today is National Doctors Day - a day to thank all the doctors who are doing so much for us even risking their lives to attend to us. A big Thank you to all the doctors on their special dayFolded hands," she tweeted.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to Twitter to extend gratitude to the doctors, as she wrote, "Be it day or night..sunshine or rain..And specially in such unsettling times, the doctors have risen above all this and kept us safe and healthy." "My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors. Happy Doctors Day," she added.

Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1 to appreciate the selfless hard work of doctors in the country. (ANI)

