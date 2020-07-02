Ray Fisher says Joss Whedon was 'abusive', 'unprofessional' on 'Justice League' set

Actor Ray Fisher has claimed that filmmaker Joss Whedon was "abusive" and "unprofessional" on the sets of 2017 movie "Justice League" . Fisher had played the role of Cyborg on the superhero ensemble film, which was filmmaker Zack Snyder's follow-up to his previous movies -- "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".

The movie also featured Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa. Whedon had taken over the reins of "Justice League" after Snyder had to leave the project in the wake of a family tragedy. On Wednesday, Fisher took to Twitter and said that Whedon's treatment of the cast and crew was "completely unacceptable".

"Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," the actor said. He further claimed that former Warner Bros co-president of production Jon Berg and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, "enabled" Whedon’s alleged behavior on "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment," Fisher wrote.

The post comes days after Fisher posted a clip from "Justice League" panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con where he was praising Whedon as a "great guy". Along with the clip, the actor had written, "I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement." "Justice League" , which was released in November 2017, was major critical misfire for Warner Bros and DC Extended Universe (DCEU). For many years, fans had been petitioning the studio to release the original cut of the 2017 film from Snyder.

They believed that Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron" , had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. In May this year, the studio finally announced that the "Snyder-cut" version will be premiering on its streaming service HBO Max in 2021.