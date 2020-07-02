Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarah Jessica Parker to exec produce dating show

According to Deadline, Parker will executive produce the project, whose working title is "Swipe Swap", via her Pretty Matches Productions along with ITV Entertainment, the ITV America company behind CBS show "Love Island". Billed as a social experiment in love and location, "Swipe Swap" will follow two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other's lifestyles to find romance in their new cities.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:46 IST
Sarah Jessica Parker to exec produce dating show

"Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker has joined hands with ITV America to develop a dating show at Lifetime. According to Deadline, Parker will executive produce the project, whose working title is "Swipe Swap", via her Pretty Matches Productions along with ITV Entertainment, the ITV America company behind CBS show "Love Island" .

Billed as a social experiment in love and location, "Swipe Swap" will follow two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other's lifestyles to find romance in their new cities. With many eligible partners out there, what happens if these hopefuls had been looking in the wrong place? Parker will back the show with her production partner Alison Benson, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young from ITV Entertainment and Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime. The actor has also produced HBO show "Divorce" and feature film "Here and Now" via her banner. She starred in both the projects as well.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Asian Paints and Start India salute Mumbai's frontline heroes with murals

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 2 ANINewsVoir Start and Asian Paints are delighted to announce the completion of their latest project in Mumbai which pays tribute to the citys frontline workers through a series of murals at the iconic Mahim J...

Long-shut factory helps COVID-struck Afghans breathe free

Seven years ago, Najibullah Seddiqi closed his oxygen factory, frustrated with power cuts and with rampant corruption that kept him from getting contracts with hospitals. But as the coronavirus raced through Afghanistan, he knew he had to h...

IMF urges Ukraine to keep central bank independent as governor's exit rattles market

The International Monetary Fund urged Ukraine on Thursday to maintain the independence of the central bank after Governor Yakiv Smoliy unexpectedly resigned, citing systematic political pressure.The negative fallout from Smoliys resignation...

Warehousing demand down 11pc in FY'20; may further moderate in FY'21: Knight Frank

Warehousing demand fell 11 per cent during the last fiscal year at 41.3 million sq ft across eight major cities due to economic slowdown, according to property consultant Knight Frank. The demand for warehousing, which also includes industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020