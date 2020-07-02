Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'I Hate Luv Storys' clocks 10 years

The romantic comedy film 'I Hate Luv Storys' starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead has completed 10 years of its release today. The 'Neerja' actor, Kapoor, celebrated the one decade mark of her "magical" film by sharing on Instagram the multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie set.

'I Hate Luv Storys,' released under the directorship of Punit Malhotra in 2010, was a remarkable hit in Sonam Kapoor's acting career. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor thanked the whole cast and crew of the movie for making the journey "fun, exciting and effortless."

"Can't believe it's been 10 years of this magical film already! I want to thank the entire team of I Hate Love Stories for making the journey fun, exciting and effortless!@dharmamovies @imrankhan @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972," she commented. A commercial success, the plot of the movie revolves around Simran (Sonam Kapoor) who is in awe with the idea of love, while Jay (Imran Khan) rubbishes the concept of love stories.

A fresh pair on screen, the duo's chemistry in 'I Hate Luv Storys' was appreciated by many at the time of the release of the film. Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also had a collection of soulful songs including 'Sadka,' 'Bin Tere' and 'Bahara.'

Shreya Goshal who sung the song 'Bahara' also won an award for best female playback singer in the Star Screen Awards in 2011. The movie was partially shot in New Zealand and has captured picturesque locations of Queenstown. (ANI)