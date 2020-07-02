Here's Kangana Ranaut's unseen rejected look in pixie haircut from 'Judgementall Hai Kya'

Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut's team on Thursday took to social media to share her rejected and an unseen look test from her recent dark comedy film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:30 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kangana Ranaut's team on Thursday took to social media to share her rejected and an unseen look test from her recent dark comedy film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. The team of 'Queen' actor on Instagram asked Kangana's fans if they like her's never-before-seen rejected look test of her character Bobby from the film. In the picture, she is seen sitting cross-legged on a table with a coffee mug one hand and a book in the other. She is dressed in an oversized striped shirt, with a round glasses and a stylish pixie cut.

"Here's a never-before-seen rejected look test of her character, Bobby from #JudgementallHaiKya. What do you think? Does she look better in a pixie cut or big curly hair as seen in the movie? Comment below!! (Swipe to see her original look from the movie)," the actor's team wrote in the caption. Kangana's look was designed by costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma.

'Judgementall Hai Kya' hit the big screens on July 26 last year. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the flick also features Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role. Initially called 'Mental Hai Kya', the title of the movie was changed to 'Judgementall Hai Kya' after mental health experts termed it as "insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues. (ANI)

