Raya and the Last Dragon to focus on Raya, Sisu, what we know so far

Walt Disney's fans are already excited for the release of Raya and the Last Dragon. The imminent computer-animated fantasy film is slated to hit the big screens on March 12, 2021. Read further to get the latest updates on this upcoming movie.

Raya and the Last Dragon is going to be directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins, co-directed by John Ripa, from a screenplay written by Adele Lim and stars the voices of Cassie Steele and Awkwafina.

The release of Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to be premiered on November 25, 2020. But the China-sponsored coronavirus has badly crippled the global entertainment and brought it to a standstill. The majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for Raya and the Last Dragon is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. What we know, in a mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya searches for the last dragon in the world. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Raya and the Last Dragon will focus on the two characters-Raya, who is a daring warrior looking for the last dragon, and Sisu, who is a water monster can change into a human. The story will be amazing, and animation enthusiasts will love watching it. The imminent movie will be Disney's original animated film after 2016's Moana.

This is quite an early time to discuss what to see in Raya and the Last Dragon. Later the movie will be out on March 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent Disney movies.

