Joker 2 likely to release in Oct 2021, get other latest updates related to it

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-07-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 02:45 IST
Joker 2 likely to release in Oct 2021, get other latest updates related to it
Fans currently can't expect any development related to Joker 2 as the world is completely under lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Joker 2 got a greenlit a few weeks back by Warner Bros. Fans have been discussing the possibility of Joker 2 for the last couple of months, mainly after the success of first movie titled Joker in 2019.

Joker is one of the first films to reach the status of a 'cult-classic' and fortunately this movie has had younger audience. We are quite sure that the creators will have to develop this unique movie in future.

Before giving updates on Joker 2, let's remind you that the first movie did huge business grossing USD 335.5 million in the United States and Canada and USD 738.5 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 1.074 billion. Joker became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2019 and the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, as well as the first R-rated film to pass the billion-dollar mark.

Even Deadline Hollywood estimated that Joker made a net profit of USD 437 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues. Such a massive success paved the way to making Joker 2. If reports are to be believed, Joker 2 is in the works at Warner Bros.

There are several rumours creating headlines on Joker 2 these days. But we are not in a state of entertaining to online buzzes. But one beautiful buzz is Joker 2 will feature the 'real joker'.

Fans currently can't expect any development related to Joker 2 as the world is completely under lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic has highly affected the global entertainment industry has made it stagnant. Almost all the movie and television projects have been either halted or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joker 2 is expected to be out in October next year. But there has been no announcement on it.

