Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to 'friend and guru' Saroj Khan

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru," wrote actor Madhuri Dixit while paying tribute to the ace dance choreographer Saroj Khan, who breathed her last on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 11:37 IST
Actor Madhuri Dixt with late choreographer Saroj Khan. . Image Credit: ANI

Dixit and Khan share a long-time bond and have created magic on-screen together by giving hits like 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,' 'Ek Do Teen', to name a few.

The duo has been a solid pillar to each other, as the success of the songs proved Khan's mettle as a choreographer, while Dixit won many hearts all over again. As the choreographer passed away today due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71, the 'Kalank' actor took to Twitter to express her sorrow and extended her deepest condolences.

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss youMy sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji," she tweeted. Ek Do Teen in 'Tezaab' (1988), Tamma Tamma Loge in 'Thanedaar' (1990)[3], and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in 'Beta' (1992), are some of the hit songs created by the actor-choreographer duo that are enjoyed till date.

Khan also choreographed Dixit along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the song 'Dola Re Dola' in 2002 for the film 'Devdas.' Saroj Khan's demise has left the Bollywood in shock, as many actors have taken it to the social media platforms to pay tribute to the late icon.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recalled working with Khan in her career earlier and remembered how "patient and kind" she was. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of our finest choreographers. Tremendous grace and a mobile face with quicksilver expressions were her hallmarks.I worked with her very early in my career and she was immeasurably patient and kind. RIP #Saroj Khan," Azmi tweeted.

While seasoned actor Urmila Matondkar shared a heartwarming picture with the choreographer and remembered her "Masterji." "Saddened to hear about legendary #SarojKhan Such a vision she was while dancing with unparalleled technical skills. Each of her songs is a masterpiece. Keep them all gyrating Master ji," she tweeted.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

