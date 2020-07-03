Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A legend has left us': Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses grief over demise of Saroj Khan

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday penned a note expressing grief over the demise of Saroj Khan, while remembering the first time she met the choreographer on the sets of the movie 'Baazigar'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra), | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:37 IST
'A legend has left us': Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses grief over demise of Saroj Khan
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Saroj Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday penned a note expressing grief over the demise of Saroj Khan, while remembering the first time she met the choreographer on the sets of the movie 'Baazigar'. The 'Life in a metro' star also posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sitting next to Saroj Khan.

The picture seems to have been taken during the shooting of the song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from the 1994 film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari.' Along with the picture, Shetty wrote about her first meeting with Khan.

"A LEGEND has left us. Can't forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph 'Kitaabe' ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn't believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came 'Churake dil', which was a milestone in my career... and many more," she wrote. Remembering Khan, the 'Apne' actor noted, "You set the benchmark so high, taught me 'how' to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best!"

Extending her condolences to the family of the choreographer, Shetty wrote, "Will miss you. Churake dil mera #Saroj ji chale. May you rest in peace, Masterji. Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable loss." Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs.

Her list of credits include iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more. Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks notch best week in 4 as investors embrace new security law

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday to post their best weekly gain in one month, as investors reckoned that Beijings new security law will benefit local markets and lead to more listings by Chinese companies. At the close of trade, the ...

Modi in Ladakh: Lauds Indian soldiers' bravery, says their strength sent strong message to world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, saying that the bravery displayed by them and their compatriots have conveyed a message to the world about Indias strength. The bravery that you and your compa...

Steps taken for safe disposal of COVID-19 victims' bodies: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it was taking adequate safety measures and scrupulously following the guidelines prescribed for the safe disposal of bodies of persons who died due to COVI...

Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of doctor Aseem Gupta who died fighting COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia to them. The chief minister termed late Gupta as a peoples doctor and sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020