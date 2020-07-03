Left Menu
‘Riverdale’ spin-off ‘Katy Keene’ cancelled by CW after first season

The CW has cancelled comedy series “Katy Keene”, starring Lucy Hale, after season one. According to Variety, the show’s producer Warner Bros. Television is planning to explore possibilities to continue the show on another platform.

The serie, written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, follows the lives and loves of four popular Archie Comics characters -- fashion designer Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) -- as they follow their dreams in New York City. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater - Archie Comics CEO and Publisher - were executive producers on the show along with Aguirre-Sacasa and Grassi. Maggie Kiley had directed the pilot and was also attached as executive producer.

