Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter to perform in James Patterson's Audible series 'The Coldest Case'

Actors Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter are set to reunite for author James Paterson's Audible series "The Coldest Case: A Black Book Drama". The Amazon-owned company, which produces audio entertainment content, has signed a multi-project development and first-look deal with the author.

As part of the pact, the 73-year-old author will create a slate of audio-only Audible Original projects. Four additional projects are in active development at Audible and will include original storylines from Patterson, introducing new characters and voices.

"The Coldest Case", which is a prequel to Patterson's 2017 novel "The Black Book" , will be performed by Paul and Ritter, who previously starred together in "Breaking Bad" . "Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel will also perform in the series. The story follows homicide detective Billy Harney who sends his new partner, Kate, deep undercover to infiltrate a notorious Chicago drug ring. When several members of the ring turn up dead, Billy abruptly pulls Kate out, blowing her cover.

Kate’s informant inside the gang disappears — along with the ring’s black book. As Billy and Kate investigate the ring’s murders, they get pulled into a dangerous web of corrupt politicians, vengeful billionaires, drugged pro-athletes, and violent, dark web conspiracies, all in search of the missing black book. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Audible on an extraordinary slate of original projects. "I'm particularly looking forward to building stories specifically for the listening experience — the spin of a tire wheel, the gravel in a villain’s voice, the note of triumph in a detective’s final words as he closes a case — all performed by gifted, top-tier talent," Patterson said in a statement posted on Audible's website..