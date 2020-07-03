'A legacy has passed away': Amitabh Bachchan shares memorabilia as tribute to Saroj Khan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a piece of memorabilia as he expressed grief over the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor put out a monochromatic picture with the late choreographer on Instagram. In the picture, the late choreographer is seen hugging Senior Bachchan while they both share a smile.

Along with the picture, he penned a note, "She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film 'Bandhe Haath' with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz's grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody ... and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. the expressions , the delicate little intricacies of each word and movement ..." Noting Khan's dedication to her work, even in the toughest circumstances, the 'Zanjeer' actor noted, "She was just so exceptional .. she was pregnant with child during the shoot , but never deterred from her work .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing .."

He also noted the late choreographer's progression as a dance legend over time and dished on how she appreciated good shot by an actor. As a gesture, Khan calls her or him aside and give, 'a rupee coin' and a pat on the back as a 'shagun.' "And then over the years .. she excelled and attained the podium title of Dance Director .. or as the language changed, the Choreographer of film .. her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with .. and the love and affection she gave to all that came under her guidance .. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and .... give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a 'shagun'" he added.

Reminiscing him receiving the 'shagun' by Masterji during the song sequence of a film, the 'Gulabo Sitabo' star noted, "many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement ..." The 'Badla' actor noted the time when he last met Khan and said that he received the best compliment from her. Concluding the memorabilia, he added, "on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment ..she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said..coming from her was the ultimate .... a legacy has passed away .."

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)