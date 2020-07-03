Left Menu
Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from 'Dil Bechara' set

Weeks after the demise of her 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Sanjana Sanghi on Friday remembered the shooting days of the film with a throwback picture.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:10 IST
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with co-star Sanjana Sanghi and director Mukesh Chhabra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Weeks after the demise of her 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Sanjana Sanghi on Friday remembered the shooting days of the film with a throwback picture. Sanghi took to her Instagram stories to post a picture featuring her, Rajput, and director of the film Mukesh Chhabra.

The picture features the departed actor seated on a bike while Sanjana is seen sitting beside him in a side seat and Chhabra is seen standing beside her. "Just discovered this photo that I've never seen before myself! Breathing & living in memories and nostalgia | Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set," she wrote along with the picture.

"They bother are probably making fun of something I did or said. Which was a constant everyday phenomena," she added. All three are seen beaming with joy in the picture that the 23-year-old actor posted on her Instagram stories.

Sanghi worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film 'Dil Bechara' which is an adaptation of famous John Green novel 'The Fault in Our Stars.' The romantic drama is all set to premiere on online video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. (ANI)

