Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan mourn ace choreographer Saroj Khan's demise

As legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities including actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Hrithik Roshan expressed sorrow over the demise of the dance maestro.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:04 IST
Late choreographer Saroj Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities including actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Hrithik Roshan expressed sorrow over the demise of the dance maestro. Aishwarya who has worked in several films with Khan, took to Instagram to post a picture from the dance rehearsals of the classic song 'Ramta Jogi' where Khan had choreographed her dance moves.

The former Miss World also penned down a long note along with the picture in the caption. "ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry...truly a Legend..Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance," she wrote.

"THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always... and so much LOVE. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family," her caption further read. Dreamgirl Hema Malini too took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with the departed choreographer and complimented it with a quote on Khan.

"Ace choreographer and unique personality Saroj Khan is no more. A personal loss to all artists who have worked with her and to the entire film industry," the veteran actor wrote in the caption. "I have myself danced to her vibrant choreography in many films like Mrig Trishna (Nava Kalpana) which is an all time favourite with me. Saroj ji had followed a classical style which I simply enjoyed performing," she added.

Actor Hrithik Roshan on the other hand took to Twitter to mourned the demise of the ace choreographer. "Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you," he tweeted.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

