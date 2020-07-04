Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

Crash Landing On You (CLOY) fans are crushing on Hyun Bin ever since behind-the-scenes footage of him grilling meat and teasing co-star Son Ye Jin have gone viral. In the BTS video, he can be seen offering pieces of meat to other actors on set as he grills them but not to his on-screen lover despite her looking at him with puppy eyes, and even when he does give Son Ye Jin a piece, it's so big she cannot eat it.

But turns out there's more in store for Hyun Bin's fans as the actor's love for meat grilling and probably teasing his co-stars isn't just limited to Crash Landing On You and goes way back, according to a co-star who had worked with the CLOY fame. A few years-old interview of Hyun and his co-star Yoo Hae-jin from the movie Confidential Assignment is going viral after the massive response to CLOY.

In the interview, Yoo Hae-Jin was asked about unexpected things that he might have learned about Hyun Bin, to which he answers that Hyun is really good at grilling meats (obviously) and explains how he does it in a 'manly' way.

CLOY fans are rooting to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin together and the BTS meat grilling scene just shows how comfortable and fun they are with each other.

Rumors about Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin being in a relationship have been making rounds from quite some time now especially after the massive success of CLOY and social media platforms (and the inboxes of Netflix) are filled with requests for renewal of the show. Dating rumors about the two actors, who have also starred together in the film "The Negotiation," crawled up multiple times last year as well and Hyun Bin's agency recently denied rumors of their romantic involvement.