Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin has shared an amazing idea for people to keep their mind occupied and also feel more connected with nature.

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Governments all across the world are encouraging people to stay at home but for many people, it can be exhausting to cope with the idea of 'social distancing'. 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin has shared an amazing idea for people to keep their mind occupied and also feel more connected with nature.

She shared a picture of a beautiful new plant on her Instagram and the post went viral within a matter of hours. The post was flooded with comments of fans worried about her Hyun Bin's health due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Son Ye-jin's show Crash Landing on You is a wildly popular show and aired its final episode on February 16, setting a new record for the highest viewership ratings in tvN history. She isn't very active on social media and shared a post after a gap of more than a month, which made fans anxious about her health and well-being.

Rumors about Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin being in a relationship have been making rounds from quite some time now especially because they are so popular among fans. Dating rumors about the two actors, who have also starred together in the film "The Negotiation," crawled up multiple times last year as well and Hyun Bin's agency recently denied rumors of their romantic involvement a third time.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army steps in to help hospitals in east France fight coronavirus

Frances army transferred six patients in critical condition due to coronavirus to a military facility on Wednesday as it sought to ease the strain on hospitals in the east of the country that are struggling to cope with the spiralling numbe...

J&K budget presented in Parliament nothing new but jugglery of figures: CPI(M)

A day after the Centre presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21, senior CPI M leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said it is nothing new but jugglery of figures. Sharply reacting to the Centres proposal ...

Ukraine imposes state of emergency in capital Kiev region over coronavirus

Ukraines government on Wednesday imposed a state of emergency in the capital Kiev region to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised cabinet meeting.Ukraine has fourteen confirmed coronavirus c...

Norway PM's office to host airlines meeting Wed -union

The Norwegian prime ministers office will host a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation of the countrys airlines industry, labour union Parat said. The office of Prime Minister Erna Solberg declined to comment when contacted by Reute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020