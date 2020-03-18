Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Governments all across the world are encouraging people to stay at home but for many people, it can be exhausting to cope with the idea of 'social distancing'. 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin has shared an amazing idea for people to keep their mind occupied and also feel more connected with nature.

She shared a picture of a beautiful new plant on her Instagram and the post went viral within a matter of hours. The post was flooded with comments of fans worried about her Hyun Bin's health due to the coronavirus outbreak.

View this post on Instagram 우울한 요즘 너무 상큼한 선물이 도착! 오렌지레몬나무🍊고마워요💛 우리 조금만 더 힘내요!!🙏 A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand) on Mar 16, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

Son Ye-jin's show Crash Landing on You is a wildly popular show and aired its final episode on February 16, setting a new record for the highest viewership ratings in tvN history. She isn't very active on social media and shared a post after a gap of more than a month, which made fans anxious about her health and well-being.

Rumors about Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin being in a relationship have been making rounds from quite some time now especially because they are so popular among fans. Dating rumors about the two actors, who have also starred together in the film "The Negotiation," crawled up multiple times last year as well and Hyun Bin's agency recently denied rumors of their romantic involvement a third time.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.