Playing Villanelle has made me more honest in my relationships: Jodie Comer

"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer says though can't relate to her character, assassin Villanelle, she has learned a lot about the significance of honesty in personal relationships while playing the role.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:44 IST
"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer says though can't relate to her character, assassin Villanelle, she has learned a lot about the significance of honesty in personal relationships while playing the role. Comer plays Villanelle to Sandra Oh's titular character of MI5 Agent Eve Polastri on the BBC America drama, which is based on the "Codename Villanelle" novellas by Luke Jennings.

Asked about playing the murderer on the acclaimed and award-winning series, the actor said, "It's definitely not something I can relate to. However, her love of food is something I can definitely relate to. I love food." "I feel like playing Villanelle has enabled me to be more honest with myself and my relationships. Villanelle is very fearless and sometimes she's maybe too honest, but that's something I really, really admire about her," Comer told OK! magazine. The actor, who has a best actress Emmy and BAFTA each to her credit for her performance in "Killing Eve" , said her life has changed "dramatically" in terms of work after starring in the show. "I'm definitely in a position now where people want to have conversations with me about different roles. They've seen my work and enjoyed it, which is a nice shift that I've sensed," she said.

The third season of the show premiered in April, over a month after it was renewed for a fourth run..

