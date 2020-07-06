Director Bhansali reaches police station to record statement

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali went to the Bandra police station here on Monday to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but they could not work together apparently due to date issues.

The filmmaker reached the Bandra police station along with his legal team. The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajput's suicide, are trying to understand the reason behind his depression.

The police have so far recorded statements of 28 people in connection with the suicide case of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14. Rajput starred in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'.