Mark Wahlberg says he is ‘comfortable’ with his age and doesn't mind playing old guy

The 49-year-old actor, who signed up as the lead in “Uncharted” a decade ago but the movie was never made and is now set to play the father of Tom Holland's main character, said he finds it weird when older guys are paired opposite much younger women.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:11 IST
Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg believes actors need to accept getting old and pick roles which suit their age. The 49-year-old actor, who signed up as the lead in "Uncharted" a decade ago but the movie was never made and is now set to play the father of Tom Holland's main character, said he finds it weird when older guys are paired opposite much younger women. ''I was attached to a movie for a decade called 'Uncharted', which is based on the video game, playing Nathan Drake. Cut to now and I'm playing the old guy. Yeah. Tom Holland is Nathan Drake!' ''There are certain people who try to hold on to youth and you have these kind of weird movies where older guys are paired up with younger actresses, and we all know how unfair that is. I'm more driven now than ever before and I'm also more comfortable in my own skin," Wahlberg told Men's Health magazine.

Sony Pictures' "Uncharted" is based on the PlayStation video game series that follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, to be portrayed by Holland. Wahlberg will play Nathan's father Victor Sullivan. The film, to be directed by Ruben Fleischer, is set to release next year.

