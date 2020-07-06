Sushant case: Police record statement of director Bhansali

Police recorded the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but they could not work together apparently due to date issues.

The director reached the Bandra police station here along with his legal team around 12.30 pm and left at about 3.30 pm. His statement was recorded, the official said.

Both Bhansali and Rajput admired each other's work and the director had offered him films four times, but their collaboration could not take off. The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajput's alleged suicide, are trying to understand the reason behind his depression.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The police have so far recorded statements of 29 people, including Rajput's family members, his friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was the late actor's co-star in her debut film 'Dil Bechara'.

Rajput starred in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'..