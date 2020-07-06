Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer celebrates life, love and will to live

"We can't decide when to be born or to die, but what we can decide is how to live our life," says Sushant Singh Rajput in a poignant scene from the trailer of his swansong, "Dil Bechara", unveiled on Monday. "Dil Bechara" is gearing up for a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, weeks after the 34-year-actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars" , which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life

Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads. Chhabra took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note, writing that the film was a dream of Rajput. "Finally after such a long wait, two years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath." Chhabra, who is making his feature directorial debut with the movie, said a lot has changed in his life in the past few years and he will "cherish every single moment." With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers, which, Chhabra said will ensure that "Dil Bechara" can be watched by many. "For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. "So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts," he added. Sanghi took to Instagram and wrote that Rajput’s character Manny was the one who healed Kizie and took away her pain "by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered." "We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films," she added. The Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie was penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. Produced by Fox Star Studios, with music by AR Rahman, the movie also features Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.