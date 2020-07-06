Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer celebrates life, love and will to live

The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:50 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer celebrates life, love and will to live

"We can't decide when to be born or to die, but what we can decide is how to live our life," says Sushant Singh Rajput in a poignant scene from the trailer of his swansong, "Dil Bechara", unveiled on Monday. "Dil Bechara" is gearing up for a release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, weeks after the 34-year-actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is an official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars" , which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life

Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads. Chhabra took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note, writing that the film was a dream of Rajput. "Finally after such a long wait, two years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart, so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath." Chhabra, who is making his feature directorial debut with the movie, said a lot has changed in his life in the past few years and he will "cherish every single moment." With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers, which, Chhabra said will ensure that "Dil Bechara" can be watched by many. "For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. "So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts," he added. Sanghi took to Instagram and wrote that Rajput’s character Manny was the one who healed Kizie and took away her pain "by celebrating each and every little moment that mattered." "We miss you so much, Sushant. Thank you, for all your love, the memories, the laughter and films," she added. The Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie was penned by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. Produced by Fox Star Studios, with music by AR Rahman, the movie also features Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka extends polling time for August parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka on Monday extended the time for the twice-postponed August 5 parliamentary elections by one hour after conducting several mock polls in adherence to the safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The polls will take place ...

Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Mati signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjr said the 31-year-old Serbia internationals leadership is invaluable to Uniteds young core.I ...

Online exam to start from Jul 10, left out students can appear in physical exam in Sept: DU to HC

Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Open Book Examinations OBE for under-graduate courses will commence from July 10 and those students who are unable to take them, be it persons with disabilities or others, will b...

Punjab police arrest alleged kingpin Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Punjab police on Monday arrested alleged kingpin Ravinder Dandiwal in connection with a T20 match played in Mohali district but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka. The game held last month had caught the attention of BCCIs Anti-Corrupti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020