Vishal Bhardwaj releases first single ‘Dhoop aane do’ with COVID-19 at the backdrop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The musical trio of veteran lyricist-writer Gulzar, composer Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj on Monday released a soulful single "Dhoop aane do", motivating people to not lose hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The song, penned by Gulzar, is the first independent track released by the composer under his label, Vishal Bhardwaj Music. The inimitable Gulzar, juxtaposes the beauty of the nature with pandemic, advising people to be patient till the time things return to normal.

"Aaftaab Uthega To Kirano Se Chhanega Wo/Gehri Zehrili Si Hawaa Mein Roshni Bhar Denga Who…Meethi Hamari Zameen Bimaar Na Ho/Hath Ke Betho Zara Hath Ke Zara Thodi Jagah To Do," sing Vishal and Rekha. Produced and Mixed by Debarpito Saha, the video of the song features shots of the people, who have been worst hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown that brought the country to halt, and the rising sun inducing faith that this too shall pass. The single features Tushar Parte on ukulele, Mayukh Sarkar on acoustic guitar and Abhay Sharma on saxophone, while Saha has played keyboard, electric guitar, mandolin and bass guitar. Singers Sourabh Joshi, Divyansh Mehta and Chayanika Sarkar have given the chorus. Bhardwaj has already started working on his next few songs and is looking forward to collaborate with newer talent as he explores other dimensions of his music.

