Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will BoJack Horseman Season 7 be renewed? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:54 IST
Will BoJack Horseman Season 7 be renewed? What we know so far
BoJack Horseman Season 6 was divided into two parts to supply followers the closure that they wished for the sequence. Image Credit: Facebook / BoJack Horseman

When will BoJack Horseman Season 7 premiere? This is really a big question for adult animated series' fans who have been waiting for the update on the release of Season 7.

Now fans are highly expecting BoJack Horseman Season 7 to be renewed. But Netflix earlier announced that Season 6 would be the final season of the show. Thus, we can't expect Season 7 to be renewed.

If Netflix gives green signal to BoJack Horseman Season 7, there could be some minor changes that the main character may return to his life again as it won't be of any fun without him. However, fans are disappointed as the creator of the show, Raphael Bob-Waksberg confirmed that Netflix dropped BoJack Horseman so that the show can end properly.

The show ran for a long time, thus it is not possible to continue for Netflix as many new series are coming these days.

BoJack Horseman Season 6 was divided into two parts to supply followers the closure that they wished for the sequence. The potential for a model new season was the talk of the town. The series accumulated severe praises from both audiences and critics during its run. It even won many accolades including 4 Critics' Choice Television Awards and 3 Annie Awards.

BoJack Horseman premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2014, and ended on January 31, 2020, with a total of 77 episodes over six seasons. The first five seasons consist of 12 episodes each, while the sixth and final season consists of 16 episodes divided into two parts of eight episodes each. A one-off Christmas special was also released on December 19, 2014.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato's disclose, mystery related to his club

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

"Hamilton" weekend release boosts Disney+ downloads

Walt Disney Cos streaming service app Disney was downloaded more than half a million times over the Fourth of July weekend globally, following the launch of musical Hamilton on the platform. From Friday through Sunday, the mobile app was do...

Check veracity before posting content on social media: CB-CID

The CB-CID on Monday advised people to check beforehand the veracity of the content they intend to post on social media and warned of legal action against those circulating false information. Several false reports were being circulated in t...

Kenyan protesters set fire to police station after killing

Kenyan protesters set a police station on fire after an officer allegedly shot and killed a man for hawking fake hand sanitizer, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Monday. The officer is now in custody, according to the report....

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organisation and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic. In a lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020