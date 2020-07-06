Will BoJack Horseman Season 7 be renewed? What we know so far

When will BoJack Horseman Season 7 premiere? This is really a big question for adult animated series' fans who have been waiting for the update on the release of Season 7.

Now fans are highly expecting BoJack Horseman Season 7 to be renewed. But Netflix earlier announced that Season 6 would be the final season of the show. Thus, we can't expect Season 7 to be renewed.

If Netflix gives green signal to BoJack Horseman Season 7, there could be some minor changes that the main character may return to his life again as it won't be of any fun without him. However, fans are disappointed as the creator of the show, Raphael Bob-Waksberg confirmed that Netflix dropped BoJack Horseman so that the show can end properly.

The show ran for a long time, thus it is not possible to continue for Netflix as many new series are coming these days.

BoJack Horseman Season 6 was divided into two parts to supply followers the closure that they wished for the sequence. The potential for a model new season was the talk of the town. The series accumulated severe praises from both audiences and critics during its run. It even won many accolades including 4 Critics' Choice Television Awards and 3 Annie Awards.

BoJack Horseman premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2014, and ended on January 31, 2020, with a total of 77 episodes over six seasons. The first five seasons consist of 12 episodes each, while the sixth and final season consists of 16 episodes divided into two parts of eight episodes each. A one-off Christmas special was also released on December 19, 2014.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato's disclose, mystery related to his club