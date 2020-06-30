Left Menu
One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-06-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 01:51 IST
One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato's disclose, mystery related to his club
One Piece Chapter 984 is likely to disclose the appearance of Yamato. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

We're close to the release of One Piece Chapter 984. The manga lovers are excited as One Piece Chapter 984 is going to be released this week after a hiatus of seven days.

One Piece Chapter 984 need a break for a week due to China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the entertainment industry. Thanks to the creator, Eiichiro Oda for at least giving his endeavour in release each chapter in every alternate week. Whereas other manga and anime projects had been halted and postponed.

One Piece Chapter 984 is likely to disclose the appearance of Yamato. Some manga enthusiasts are predicting how tall he could be and some are saying that he is having similar power and abilities equal to Kaido. According to EconoTimes, his entire appearance could even be linked to the explanation of why he is going against his father's will and how he has known Luffy would, one day, be arriving in Wano.

In other words, in One Piece Chapter 984, Yamato will reveal his face. The manga lovers saw in Chapter 983 how Kaido's son saved Luffy from Ulti and Page One. His actions in the previous chapters puzzled fans and compelled them to make high predictions.

Yamato had been waiting for the Straw Hats captain, and this opens plenty of unanswered questions such as why Kaido's son is going against his father's will. One Piece Chapter 984 may unbox one mystery related to Yamato's club. He was featured carrying a club just like his dad and also using his popular technique Thunder Bagua. By knocking Ulti out with just one hit, it's crystal clear that Yamato inherited Emperor Kaido's extraordinary power.

One Piece Chapter 984 is slated to be released on July 5, Sunday. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

