Sushmita Sen lauds 'Dil Bechara' trailer, pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

A day after the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released, Sushmita Sen wrote an emotional note for the late actor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:51 IST
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released, Sushmita Sen wrote an emotional note for the late actor. The 44-year-old star and former Miss Universe put out the poster of the film featuring Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi on Instagram and penned a note stating that she wished she 'knew him, had the opportunity to work with him'.

She wrote, "I didn't know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!!" "I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!," she said in her note. She added, "To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!" Sen further said, "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would've had the time, to share the mysteries of the 'Universe' from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!" Concluding the note, Sushmita Sen sent her best wishes to the team of 'Dil Bechara', and wrote, "Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara. Here's wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant's family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga I love you guys!!!"

The film, adapted from the John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' will release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. (ANI)

