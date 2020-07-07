Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-07-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 10:00 IST
'Dead to Me' renewed for third and final season
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@deadtome)

Dark comedy series "Dead to Me" will return for a third and final season at Netflix, the streamer has announced. The news comes almost two months after the release of the second season of the series, which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen and Judy, respectively. Created by Liz Feldman, "Dead to Me" follows the two women after Jen's husband is killed in a hit-and-run accident and through a series of twists in their friendship.

At the same time, Netflix has signed Feldman for an overall deal where she will create original series and other projects for the platform. This marks her move from "Dead to Me" producers CBS TV Studios to the streamer. Feldman said the show has been an "incredible gift" from start to finish. "Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. "I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting 'Dead to Me' from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration," the writer, also known for comedies like "2 Broke Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland" , said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on 'Dead to Me' and future series to come," added Jane Wiseman, Netflix's vice-president comedy series.

Feldman will executive produce the final season, along with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods, Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer..

