Felicity Jones, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Boyega to star in ‘Borderland’

Actors Felicity Jones, John Boyega, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jack Reynor have boarded thriller “Borderland”. The film will be directed by “The Uninvited” helmers Guard Brothers -- Tom and Charlie Guard -- while Chris Coen, Rebecca Brown and Rocket Science will serve as producers. According to Deadline, the story will follow an Irish paramilitary, Michael (Reynor), who witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) when a border ambush goes wrong. “When Tempest is sent back to London to lead a covert counter-terrorist operation, Michael joins a ruthless active service unit (ASU) wreaking havoc in the capital. For Michael, the mission is personal – to hunt down Tempest – and he’ll stop at nothing to avenge his wife’s death,” the plotline read.

The Guard Brothers have co-written the screenplay of the film with Ronan Bennet. It is inspired by Steven S Moysey’s book “The Road To Balcombe Street”. “‘Borderland’ is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast,” said the Guard Brothers. The film will start production early next year in the UK.