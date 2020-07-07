Let your light shine: Manushi Chhillar treats fans with a stunning picture

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Tuesday treated her fans with two stunning pictures of herself with a positive message of shining amidst the dark times of a pandemic. Chhillar took to Instagram to post the pictures of herself in which she is seen donning a white coloured dress.

She captioned the pictures with a message of "Let your light shine," inspiring her fans to shine even in the darkest times of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The 23-year-old actor is gearing up for her debut in Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj' where she will be seen opposite actor Akshay Kumar. (ANI)