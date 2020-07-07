Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let your light shine: Manushi Chhillar treats fans with a stunning picture

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Tuesday treated her fans with two stunning pictures of herself with a positive message of shining amidst the dark times of a pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:16 IST
Let your light shine: Manushi Chhillar treats fans with a stunning picture
Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Tuesday treated her fans with two stunning pictures of herself with a positive message of shining amidst the dark times of a pandemic. Chhillar took to Instagram to post the pictures of herself in which she is seen donning a white coloured dress.

She captioned the pictures with a message of "Let your light shine," inspiring her fans to shine even in the darkest times of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The 23-year-old actor is gearing up for her debut in Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj' where she will be seen opposite actor Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of conducting extra-marital affairs and lying about him beating her up when he appeared in a London court on Tuesday to pursue legal action against a British tabloid newsp...

Japan's ruling party calls for government to cancel Xi visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abes ruling party has adopted a resolution urging the government cancel a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping following the implementation of a new national security law for Hong Kong. We have no ch...

CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30 pc for classes 9, 12 to make up for academic loss

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has rationalised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make up for academic loss caused due to COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nish...

Hit by economic crisis, Kolkata's five-star Swissotel shuts amid contract expiry

Hit by the coronavirus-triggered economic crisis, five-star Swissotel in Kolkata temporarily shut operations amid the contract between its owner Ambuja Neotia Group and French hospitality chain Accor expiring. The contract expired on June 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020