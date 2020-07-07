Left Menu
'I'm proud of our body of work': Anushka Sharma on her production house, clutter-breaking content

Anushka Sharma, the actor turned producer is simply amazed by how her production company, Clean State Films, with its variety of contents, has managed to reach a wider audience.

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:37 IST
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Anushka Sharma, the actor turned producer is simply amazed by how her production company, Clean State Films, with its variety of contents, has managed to reach a wider audience. The 'PK' actor along with her brother Karensh Sharma through their production company have given two back to back hit content - crime web series 'Pataal Lok' and supernatural drama film 'Bulbbul.'

Since its release, the brother-sister duo has been garnering heaps of praises for their clutter-breaking attempt to bring different themes for the viewers. "Karnesh and I are relishing how Clean Slate Films has shaped up over the years. We have given our everything to nurture our company and we have taken gutsy baby steps into changing the content landscape. There is a ton of work to be done to achieve what we set out to do and I'm happy that we are contributing towards giving audiences something new to watch always and also telling the world what good Indian content truly stands for," said the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor.

The actor, who started her production venture at the age of 25, along with her bother, noted their zeal to break away from the "common subjects" and present something "unique and original" for their audience. Clean Slate Films, which gave some brilliant content to the viewers lately, have introduced some talented actors' and their raw, unfiltered voice to the world.

"I'm proud of our body of work because all of them have stood out for originality. I'm proud seeing the number of talented people we have managed to empower through our production house. I'm proud that we have produced content that has been unanimously loved by audiences and have become talking points," she said. While her brother, Karnesh, added that they have chasing the dream to create the best content for the audience.

"When Anushka and I decided to start Clean Slate Films 6 years ago, it truly came from a place of love for films. In the course of this journey, we, fortunately, met like-minded and talented writers, directors, technicians, and actors. From the first day, we had an open-door policy for young artists and if you look at the films and web show which we have produced, we have tried to give a platform to fresh voices through distinctive storytelling," he said. Sharma made her debut as a producer with the web series 'Paatal Lok' which received vast applause from netizens, and critics alike.

Anushka Sharma's latest production venture was 'Bulbbul', which was directed by Anvita Dutt, and saw actors like Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary. The cinematography of supernatural drama film was done by Siddharth Diwan. (ANI)

