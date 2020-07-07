Deepika Padukone 'grateful' as fans celebrate her 50 million Instagram followers

Fans of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday showered love over the 34-year-old actor as her Instagram follower mark surpassed 50 million. Padukone who is among one of the most followed Indian celebrities took to her Instagram stories to share fan arts celebrating her big win.

Sharing every fan art celebrating her 50 million followers, Padukone wrote "grateful" in her stories. The 'Chhapaak' actor is quite on social media especially Instagram where she keeps her fans updated of both her personal and professional life.

Ever since the beginning of lockdown, Padukone has been sharing through pictures, different ways of staying productive amid the times of pandemic. The total number of posts on the 'Bajiro Mastani' actor's Instagram account is 1140. (ANI)