Matthew A Cherry's 'Young Love' animated series greenlit at HBO Max

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 12:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

While "Hair Love" followed Stephen, an African American man, who must do his daughter Zuri's hair for the first time as his wife Angela recuperates from cancer, "Young Love" will take the story of the family forward. The series will take "an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves".

Cherry said he is "beyond excited" to further explore the family dynamics of a young black millennial family in the new series. "Couldn't ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get 'Young Love' out to the world," the filmmaker added.

Carl Jones, best known for "The Boondocks" and "Black Dynamite" , and Monica A Young, who backed "Hair Love" via Blue Key Entertainment, will also executive produce the show alongside Lion Forge Animation's David Steward II and Carl Reed. Last month Cherry inked a first-look deal with Warner Bros Television Group.

