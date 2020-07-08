Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mom reveals Billie Eilish's intense Justin Bieber adoration

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was a huge fan of Justin Bieber as a young child and was obsessed with his songs.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 12:17 IST
Mom reveals Billie Eilish's intense Justin Bieber adoration
Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was a huge fan of Justin Bieber as a young child and was obsessed with his songs. According to Fox News, in a recent episode of the 18-year-old singer's Apple Music radio show 'me & dad radio,' the 'Bad Guy' singer and her father, Patrick, welcomed Eilish's mother, Maggie, as a special guest.

The trio talked through a bevy of topics, including Eilish's childhood obsession with singer Justin Bieber -- in particular her reaction to the music video for his 2012 hit 'As Long As You Love Me.' Maggie remembered, "I remember this one really well and the video and Billie talking about it and being excited it was coming out and just crying and crying. Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

The songstress admitted that she would watch the video "and just sob." Maggie said with a laugh, "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain."

During the interview, Eilish and her parents also discussed her previous struggles with mental health, which she reflected on heavily in her song "listen before I go." The Grammy winner said, "With 'listen before I go,' I was worried that people would hear it and kind of be triggered by it and be offended, but all I've seen are fans talking about how much it's made them feel comforted. And hearing someone going through the same thing you're going through doesn't make you feel worse about yourself, it makes you feel a little better."

While her struggles are only just a few years behind her, Eilish is feeling much more positive now. She remembered, "There was a period where I cried every single day of my life when I was like 13, 14 and 15. Every single day I cried. And 17, 18, I cried barely at all. I'm proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I've overcome."

"This is a big deal. Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don't want to cry anymore," added Eilish. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers

Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean Chief Executive Sunkey Jeong, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the companys south Indian chemical plant killed 12. The arrests were...

Cambodian tourist province bans 'alarming' dog meat trade

A Cambodian province popular with tourists has banned the trade and slaughtering of dogs for meat, saying that canines are loyal and capable of protecting property and even serving in the military.Siem Reap province, home to the ancient Ang...

'Happiest bday my Iron Lady': Riddhima Kapoor on mother Neetu Kapoor's birthday

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoors daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flooded Instagram with several pictures of herself with her superstar mother as she turned 62 on Wednesday. Riddhima, who flew to Mumbai from Delhi earlier this year following her s...

India’s UNSC priorities find ‘resonance’ in declaration to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary

Indias priorities for its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council has found resonance in a draft declaration finalised to commemorate the global bodys 75th anniversary, echoing New Delhis calls for a strong mand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020