Julianne Hough shares message about feeling 'stuck, depressed, anxious' amid Brooks Laich divorce

American singer-dancer, Julianne Hough appears to be doing some soul searching following her public split from husband Brooks Laich. According to Fox News, the 31-year-old professional dancer shared a message with her fans on social media on Monday when she posted a quote from Kelly Noonan Gores about helping others whenever one might be feeling blue.

The mantra read, "When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you. Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver." She also shared a meme in an Instagram story that read: "When i don't answer messages but im sharing memes," while in another clip Hough quipped about going through an "emotional breakdown."

Hough and Laich announced their split in a joint statement to People magazine on May 29 after almost three years of marriage. While Hough and Laich, have appeared to remain cordial post-breakup, it's reportedly been a rough go for the 'Rock of Ages' star as of late.

Previously in June, a source revealed to Us Weekly, "Julianne's not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings. She is super upset." Another insider maintained to the outlet that the 'Grease Live!' star has been shutting people out and "won't answer anyone's calls or texts, including her closest friends," since she left Los Angeles.

Additionally, the outlet reported that Hough is "not in a good place" and "wants people to look at her and feel empathetic towards her." (ANI)