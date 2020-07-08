Left Menu
Michael Bay’s ‘Songbird’ to be first movie to shoot in LA during the pandemic

Pandemic-themed “Songbird”, produced by Michael Bay, is set to be the first film to shoot in Los Angeles ever since the production halt due to coronavirus. "We worked out the safety issues months ago, and we resolved (the latest issue with the unions) over the weekend," said Bay, who is producing the film alongside Adam Goodman.

Michael Bay's 'Songbird' to be first movie to shoot in LA during the pandemic
Pandemic-themed "Songbird", produced by Michael Bay, is set to be the first film to shoot in Los Angeles ever since the production halt due to coronavirus. The production was slapped with a 'Do Not Work' notice on July 2 by SAG-AFTRA but it was rescinded and the movie has been capturing footage of the empty streets weeks before the beginning of the shoot on July 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast of the Adam Mason-directed film, which is set two years in the future where a virus vaccine remains elusive, includes Demi Moore, Craig Robinson and Peter Stormare. "We worked out the safety issues months ago, and we resolved (the latest issue with the unions) over the weekend," said Bay, who is producing the film alongside Adam Goodman. "I don't even think it was a safety issue. It was a money thing. But we are literally going to be the first film shooting in L.A. And we have a kind of special sauce with how we're doing it where there's zero contact," the director added.

