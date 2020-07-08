Kartik Aaryan is the 'bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud'
As heavy downpour continues in Mumbai today, actor Kartik Aaryan is busy capturing the dramatic sky with his mobile camera.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:35 IST
As heavy downpour continues in Mumbai today, actor Kartik Aaryan is busy capturing the dramatic sky with his mobile camera. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself where he is seen sitting in his balcony clicking pictures of the sky.
Accepting his love for clicking the sky, Aaryan captioned the picture stating, " Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud." With the monsoon hitting most parts of the country, social media is full of pictures of the cloudy sky as netizens are trying their hands on photography aesthetics.(ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kartik Aaryan
- Mumbai
- Pati Patni Aur Woh