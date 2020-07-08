Kartik Aaryan is the 'bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud'

As heavy downpour continues in Mumbai today, actor Kartik Aaryan is busy capturing the dramatic sky with his mobile camera. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself where he is seen sitting in his balcony clicking pictures of the sky.

Accepting his love for clicking the sky, Aaryan captioned the picture stating, " Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud." With the monsoon hitting most parts of the country, social media is full of pictures of the cloudy sky as netizens are trying their hands on photography aesthetics.(ANI)